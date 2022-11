The 13-year-old is still believed to be in Brighton and Hove, and officers

are concerned for his welfare.

He was last seen at about 8.45am on November 2 when he left an address to

go to school, and has not been seen since then.

Eder is a slim white boy, 5’5”, with short dark hair. He was wearing a

black and grey Nike tracksuit and grey Nike trainers.

If you see him or know his whereabouts please contact Sussex Police online

or call 101 and quote serial 1350 of 02/11.