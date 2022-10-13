Police in Brighton have arrested five people on suspicion of drink spiking after a woman became unwell in the city centre.

In the early hours of Sunday, October 2, a 19-year-old woman was assisted by nightclub staff after becoming unwell on a night out in West Street.

Police officers patrolling the night-time economy quickly attended, launched an investigation and worked with the licensed venue to gather evidence.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

A number of suspects were swiftly identified and three men from Hampshire – two aged 35 and one aged 27 – and a 26-year-old man from Worthing, were arrested on suspicion of administering poison / noxious thing with intent to injure / aggrieve / annoy.

They were released on conditional bail.

After further enquiries, a fifth man, aged 37 and from Hampshire, was arrested on suspicion of administering poison / noxious thing with intent to injure / aggrieve / annoy.

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Detective Sergeant Sharon Rintoul said: “The speed at which we were able to make these arrests is not only testament to the swift work of bar staff and our officers, but a further reminder of the importance of promptly reporting potential spiking incidents.

“If you believe you or somebody you know may have been a victim of spiking, please report it immediately to bar staff, a police officer or call 999, so evidence can be gathered as quickly as possible.”