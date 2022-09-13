Police have released this image of a man sought in connection with a suspected spiking at a bar in Horsham.

On Sunday 26 June between 1am and 1.45am, a woman was at Mungos in Park Place with a friend. Whilst they were on the dancefloor, an unknown lone man was dancing nearby and made his way over to them. He is reported to have then jabbed the woman in her arm with a needle.

The woman felt a sharp pain and challenged the man, who then walked off. She attended hospital as a precaution, and toxicology reports concluded there were no unforeseen substances in her system.

ADVERTISEMENT

She has been kept informed of the investigation throughout.

Detectives have so far been unable to identify the man, and are now urging anyone who recognises him to come forward.

He is described as a white Eastern European man in his late 30s, about 5’10”, of medium build and muscular arms, with short dark hair and a beard. He was wearing an orange polo top, jeans, and black trainers with orange around the bottom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone who recognises this man or has any information about the incident is urged to report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47220116117.

Investigating officer, PC Jon Petroulas, said: “We encourage anybody who believes they have been a victim of needle sticking or drinks tampering to report it to bar staff or a police officer as soon as they can – or call 101 or 999 in an emergency – and stay with a friend or security staff.

“Do not continue drinking alcohol as this could lead to more serious problems.

“If your friend is believed to have been spiked, do not let them leave the venue with someone you don’t know or trust. Keep them talking and monitor their condition. If they deteriorate, phone the ambulance service and keep them seated. A urine or blood sample should be taken within 72 hours to identify the substance; police or medical staff can facilitate this.”