Police in Surrey are continuing with a investigation into a rape which occurred in Horley near Gatwick on 28 August.

The female victim was walking alongside Massetts Road between 6:30pm and 7pm when she was approached by two men and assaulted in an alleyway near to Ringley Avenue.



Police believe the persons seen in this CCTV image may be able to help with their investigation.

Detective Constable David Reading, who is investigating the case, said: I understand the community of Horley will be incredibly worried by this incident but please be assured that we are doing everything possible to investigate the incident and are still making enquiries. If you have any concerns, please do not hesitate to contact us.”