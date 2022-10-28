Police searching for witnesses after man arrested for rape in Bexhill

A man has been arrested following the rape of a woman to whom he offered a lift in Bexhill-on-Sea.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the attack, which is alleged to have taken place between 8pm and 10pm on Saturday, September 24. They particularly want to hear from anyone who may have seen the victim in the area of Bexhill railway station, Western Road, Devonshire Road, Endwell Road, Parkhurst Road and Albert Road between those times. She is white, in her 30s, of slim build, with brunette hair and was walking alone.

Detective Inspector James Meanwell said: “We understand that the victim, who is being supported by specialist officers, spoke to a couple of people in the area of Bexhill station, but we want to hear from anyone who may have just seen her either alone or talking to a man in any of the locations mentioned.

Sussex Police said in a statement –

“If you have any information, please contact us online or call 101 quoting Operation Oakenfold. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously online or on 0800 555 111.”

A 66-year-old man from Bexhill was arrested on suspicion of rape. He has been bailed until December 22.