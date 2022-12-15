Thursday, December 15, 2022
Police Who Arrested A Suspected Drug Dealer In Eastbourne Are Trying To Trace Two Key Witnesses
Police who arrested a suspected drug dealer in Eastbourne are trying to trace two key witnesses

Police who arrested a suspected drug dealer in Eastbourne town centre are trying to trace two key witnesses.

Officers were in Mark Lane around 11.45am on Monday (December 12) when they were approached by a man and a woman who said they had just witnessed what they believed to be a drug deal take place nearby.

As the officers were speaking with the pair, a person matching the description of the suspect came into view and was swiftly arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

During the arrest, the two members of the public left the scene and despite additional officers being sent to search for them, they could not be located.

Police are keen to speak with the woman, who was wearing a yellow coat, and the man as they are key witnesses.

If you are them, or if you have any other information about what happened, please get in touch online or by calling 101 quoting serial 521 of 12/12.

The 18-year-old man arrested has been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

