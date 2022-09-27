A prolific Brighton shoplifter has had his access to Brighton city centre severely restricted after being for 23 counts of shoplifting.

Elliot Cahill, 31, of Clarendon Villas in Hove, repeatedly targeted businesses around North Street and St James’s Street over the course of several months.

At Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday (September 27), he was issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO), which imposes conditions aimed at preventing further offending.

The order forbids Cahill from entering North Street in Brighton and specifically The White Company on that same road, as well as the Co-op in St James’s Street.

He was also given a 12-week suspended prison sentence.

Cahill was identified as a repeat offender by a dedicated team working under the banner of Operation Apprentice, incorporating Sussex Police, Brighton and Hove’s Business Crime Reduction Partnership (BCRP) and Business Improvement District (BID) ambassadors.

Operation Apprentice is the police response to business crime and anti-social behaviour in Brighton and Hove, through which officers work closely with the business community to identify areas and individuals of concern and work together to share information, gather intelligence and take positive action.

Inspector Ben Hearth, of Brighton & Hove’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Shoplifting is not a victimless crime – as well as the financial aspect, shopworkers are routinely faced with abuse, threats and intimidation.

“We work closely with our partners in the business community, through the Business Crime Reduction Partnership (BCRP), to identify prolific offenders and bring them to justice.

“Thanks to the help of several businesses in the city, including The White Company in North Street, we were able to provide evidence to the court to obtain this Criminal Behaviour Order.”

“CBOs are an important tool in limiting offending and any failure to comply will see Cahill face more serious consequences.

“We are very pleased with this result and are determined to continue our work to tackle this harmful crime alongside our partners in the city, including the BCRP & Business Improvement District.”