A number of people gathered to rally against racism and police brutality outside of John Street Police Station in Brighton Saturday afternoon after the shooting of Chris Kaba by Metropolitan Police Officers on the 5th of September.

Credit @thekinaton

The protest in Brighton was one of many taking place in the UK, including in London, Oxford, Southampton, Coventry, Leamington Spa, Manchester, Taunton, Hassockfield, and Cardiff, as part of a National Day of Action organised by the Justice for Chris Kaba campaign.

Credit @thekinaton

