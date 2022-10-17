The owners of Rampion wind farm located off the West Sussex coast now claim to intend to build 90 new turbines instead of the originally planned 116 turbines. RWE claims Rampion two should create enough energy to power over one million homes.

Credit @apoliticaleye

Public consultation events are to be held at Ashurst, Arundel, Climping and Washington after they were planned to be held last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

This plan shows the proposed cable route changes and the areas of consultation



Chris Tomlinson, the development and stakeholder manager for Rampion 2 said “The electricity cable installation from the wind farm to the new electricity substation would be a temporary impact during construction, as all cables would be buried underground.”