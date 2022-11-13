Remembrance Sunday commemorations across Sussex today

Today remembrance Sunday commemorations were held across Sussex.

Hundreds of people turned out to local memorials to lay wreaths and to commemorate those who lost their lives in conflict.

Rottingdean held a parade through the village attended by Lloyd Russell-Moyle MP.

With one of the largest commemorations taking place in Brighton. A parade and service at the War Memorial at the Old Stine where hundreds fell silent at 11am.

The annual service of remembrance in Eastbourne remembered all those who have lost their lives in past conflicts at the War Memorial Roundabout by Cornfield Road.

King Charles earlier today laid a wreath at London’s Cenotaph – the first time he has done so as monarch, following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said:

This year more than ever, we are reminded of the huge debt of gratitude we owe those who lay down their lives to protect their country. As we fall silent together on Remembrance Sunday, we will honour the memories of the men and women we have lost and pay tribute to the brave soldiers of Ukraine as they continue their fight for freedom

The Royal British Legion’s Director of Remembrance, Philippa Rawlinson said:

As we come together on Remembrance Sunday, we pay tribute to Her Late Majesty The Queen, The Royal British Legion’s Patron of 70 years and longest-serving Commander-in-Chief of the British military.

Her Late Majesty was dedicated to duty and epitomised the service and commitment shown by our Armed Forces community, thousands of who will march past the Cenotaph where she laid her wreath each year.

Her Late Majesty’s deep bond with the military lives on with His Majesty The King and The Royal Family. Similar Royal British Legion ceremonies will be uniting communities across the nation in Remembrance and today is an opportunity for us all to take a moment to reflect on the sacrifices of all those who serve, past and present.

Earlier in the day Eastbourne also paraded in commiseration. With Jo Shiner, Chef Constable of Sussex Police in attendance.