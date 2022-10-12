Sussex Police are renewing an appeal for information to locate a man who was due to stand trial at Lewes Crown Court.

Oliver Davis, 32, of Cranleigh Road, Ewhurst, Surrey, was charged with nine counts of fraud, and one count of breaching the Directors Disqualification Act.

The charges relate to a business operated in Horsham.

But he did not attend court where his trial was due to start on Monday, August 8.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or via 101 and quote serial 743 of 01/09/2018.