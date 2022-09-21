Police are renewing their appeal for witnesses following the death of a man at Park Dean holiday park in Camber Sands in August.

Seven people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after 53-year-old Michael McDonagh was sadly pronounced dead at the Lydd Road site shortly after midnight on Saturday, August 6.

Photo Credit UKNIP

All of the arrested individuals have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

ADVERTISEMENT

An appeal for witnesses was launched, but Detectives are particularly keen to speak to people who may have recorded the incident on mobile devices.

At least one man, described as short and thin by witnesses, is believed to have recorded the incident from start to finish. We would encourage this person to come forward or if anybody knows who this person is to make contact with the investigation team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anybody with footage, images or information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Molton.

Footage and images can also be uploaded directly to the Major Incident Public Portal, which can be found here https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4722F25-PO1