Road Closures: Boxing Day Hunt Meets In Battle And Lewes
Road closures: Boxing Day Hunt meets in Battle and Lewes

Boxing day the Battle Traditional meets the hounds and London Road will be closed for around 30 minutes at 11am

Lewes High Street from 11am for up to an hour.

In Lewes Cllr Johnny Denis, Cabinet member for communities and customers said:

Lewes District Council received two applications for road closures in Lewes for Boxing Day 2022. 

“The first application was from the Southdown and Eridge Hunt. The second was from Action Against Foxhunting. 

Following a consultation with statutory agencies, both events have been offered a road closure in the town on Boxing Day, in separate locations.

“Guidance from Action Against Fox Hunting was carefully considered in the processing of these applications, as was the national legislation under which all road closure applications must be handled.

“The issuing of a road closure is not an endorsement of an event. 

We would ask anyone who is planning to attend either event to do so peacefully.”

