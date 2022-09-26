Shoreham RNLI Lifeboat Station visits and education officer Andy Morgan was awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) in last year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours and was also given the RNLI’s Long Service Medal.

Both medals were presented by His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex, Lady Emma Barnard. She was accompanied by the Rev Rupert Toovey DL, who read the citation during the investiture held on the station’s all weather lifeboat. The ceremony was attended by Andy’s family and friends and volunteers from the lifeboat crew, shop and visits team.

Andy has spent more than 20 years volunteering for the RNLI and shares his love of Shoreham Harbour Lifeboat Station with the local community as the visits officer running a team of volunteer guides who show visitors and groups around the lifeboat station and help raise funds in the station souvenir shop.

Described as one of the RNLI’s most committed volunteers in sea safety and education, since 2001 and using his own time, he has spoken to more than 34,000 children through presentations in schools and youth groups, led on life-skills events reaching over 40,000 children, and engaged with another 12,000 children at community outreach events, helping to save thousands of lives.

Under his stewardship as Lifeboat Visits Officer, visits to the Shoreham Lifeboat Station grew in popularity with a record number within his first year. Before the pandemic, the station was seeing more than 15,000 visitors a year. As a result, the station became the first in the RNLI to receive official Visit England accreditation in August 2019.

Lady Emma said he was an exemplary ambassador for the RNLI for his outstanding volunteer work, which had ensured thousands of children had been taught life saving skills when using the water.

Shoreham Harbour Lifeboat Operations Manager Andrew Shiner said: “Andy truly deserves this recognition for his outstanding service to the RNLI, the community, and our lifeboat station. We were delighted to have the opportunity to join Andy’s family and friends to celebrate his investiture.”

Andy said: “I feel really honoured to be part of the whole team here at Shoreham Lifeboat Station.”