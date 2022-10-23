Police this afternoon have confirmed, a male is currently in hospital after suffering “serious injuries” after an alleged stabbing the Level, Brighton around 4.15pm yesterday afternoon. Police forensics officers were seen collecting evidence at the scene with a cordon established.

Police have clarified that they believe there is “no danger to the wider community” and further said “Anyone with information which could help officers with their enquiries is asked to report it to police online or call 101 quoting Operation Danegate… Alternatively, information can reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30 yr male who has been arrested has now been bailed until November 18 on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.