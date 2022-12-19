Monday, December 19, 2022
Monday, December 19, 2022

Sussex Police Officer Sentenced after Being Detected Driving At 111mph
Sussex Police officer sentenced after being detected driving at 111mph

by @uknip247

A man has pleaded guilty and sentenced for speeding on the Coombe Valley Way between Bexhill and Hastings on 21 June this year.

Adrian Atkinson31, a Sussex police officer, was detected driving at 111mph in a 50mph speed limit area on his way to work.

He appeared at Guildford Magistrates’ Court on Friday 16 December. He was disqualified from driving for 28 days, fined £385 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £154 and costs of £210.

Chief Superintendent Lisa Bell said: “Sussex Police expects the highest personal and professional standards of anyone who works for us. The force’s Professional Standards Department will now consider disciplinary action following the result of the court case.”

