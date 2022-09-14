Emergency services were called to Three Bridges station just after 11:45am after the 11:15am from London Victoria to Littlehampton train service hit a person whilst passing though the station.

All lines are blocked Between Gatwick and Haywards Heath whist emergency services respond.

www.SussexTrans.co.uk show the train involved is at platform 5 and all lines are blocked.

Southern Rail said on Twitter

“It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Gatwick Airport and Haywards Heath. Some lines towards the coast are blocked whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident.”

“Your ticket is also being accepted on: • Alternative Southern/Thameslink routes • London Buses between London and Purley • London Underground via any reasonable route Rail replacement buses have been confirmed and will run from Three Bridges within the next 30 minutes.”

Please check with National Rail before you travel