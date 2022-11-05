Travel update for Sundays London to Brighton Veteran Car Run 2022

Regency Radio Travel Nick guide to the London to Brighton Veteran Car Run 2022

The annual London to Brighton Veteran Car Run returns this Sunday (6th November).

Starting in Hyde Park, London, the run follows the route of the A23, and the old A23, down through Surrey and Sussex before finishing at Madeira Drive.

There will be a number of road closures and some intermittent traffic control throughout the route.

The Route

From Horley, the run will head past Gatwick on the A23, into Crawley via the A2219, along the Boulevard, onto College Road, and then down through Pease Pottage and Handcross via Brighton Road.

It will then continue down Hammer Hill, Cuckfield Road, and down through Burgess Hill and Hassocks.

From Hassocks, the run continues down Clayton Hill, to Pyecombe, and then onto the A23 into Brighton before finishing at Madeira Drive.

Madeira Drive is closed to vehicles that are not registered veteran cars.

Road Closures

Hammer Hill – Cuckfield (B2114). Northbound road closure from junction with Rose Cottage Lane (B2114) to junction with B2115 Sloughgreen Lane. One way order southwards

Cuckfield – High Street, B2036. Northbound road closure from junction of Leyton Lea to junction of Broad Street. High Street open Southbound to vet cars and public traffic. One way order southwards.

Stonepound Crossroads, Hassocks – London Road, A273. Temporary order to allow accredited traffic marshals to give priority passage to southbound veteran cars at traffic lights.

Clayton Hill (A273). Northbound road closure from junction of A273 Clayton Hill and B2112 New Road, southwards to a point 20 metres North of entrance to Pyecombe Golf Club. One way order southwards.

Emergency, Pedestrian and Residential Vehicular access will be maintained at all times