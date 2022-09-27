The family of a man who died in a collision on the A27 have described how he brought sunshine and laughter to his family and many friends.

Greg Moss, 35, was riding a blue Suzuki motorcycle that was involved in a collision with a Scania HGV lorry on the A27 between the Beddingham and Southerham roundabouts on Tuesday, September 20.

The road was closed in both directions for several hours as police launched an investigation into the incident.

Mr Moss, from Newhaven, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, his family have issued a short statement in tribute to him.

His parents said: “Our beloved son, Greg Moss, was killed in a traffic accident on Tuesday, September 20.

“He brought so much sunshine and laughter to his family and to his many friends. Greg was the best son, brother and partner that anyone could ever wish for.

“We couldn’t be prouder of him and his loss has left a huge hole in our lives that will never be filled.”

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving however has since been released, with no further police action.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the vehicles or with dashcam footage of the vehicles in the area at the time to come forward.

Information can be reported on the Sussex Police website, on 101, or email: collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk and quote Operation Verve.