Two call outs for Eastbourne RNLI Volunteers on Thursday

Eastbourne RNLI Volunteer Crew were paged Thursday 3rd November at 12.00 hrs.

They were requested to launch the All Weather Lifeboat and tasked to reports of a vessel thought to be in difficulty to the West of Eastbourne Pier.

Once on scene it was established to be a false alarm with good intent as a local fishing boat was found to be safe and well, working its nets close to shore.

The #olunteer Crew were paged again at 23.30 hrs and requested to launch the Inshore Lifeboat and tasked to assist Local Coastguards and Coastguard Rescue Helicopter with an incident East of Belle Tout Lighthouse.

No further details due to the sensitive nature of the call.