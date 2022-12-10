Ugly and unloved collection of old garages in Eastbourne ‘transformed into stylish council homes’

Eastbourne Borough Council has officially opened six new homes in a first-of-its-kind redevelopment of an old garage site into ‘superb’ affordable housing.

The development in Brede Close includes five two-bedroom houses for tenants on the council’s housing register and a one-bedroom flat that has been built with match funding from the Rough Sleeper Accommodation Programme.

Councillor Alan Shuttleworth, Cabinet Member for Housing, said: “I am absolutely thrilled to see these new homes and know that people who have been patiently waiting on the housing register will be living in them.

“The site itself was previously a rather ugly and unloved collection of old garages and to see it transformed into stylish council homes, fills me with great pride and satisfaction.”

Finished to a high standard, each new home has a rear garden with patio area, lawn, shed and bike rack. The location is also close to Princes Park and a short distance from local amenities, public transport links and the beach.

Councillor Shuttleworth added: “The geography around Eastbourne means we are restricted as to where we can build new homes, so are always looking for opportunities like this one in Brede Close, to create superb new homes that residents can benefit from.

“It’s all about the right homes in the right location, at the same time as protecting our green spaces from unwanted development.”