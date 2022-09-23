Police investigating two burglaries at an Eastbourne business have released CCTV of a man they’d like to speak to.

Odyssey Fish and Chips in Terminus Road was broken into on Saturday 3 September and again on Wednesday 7 September, with cash taken from the premises on both occasions.

The footage shows a man entering the shop between 00.35am and 00.45am on September 7, and officers would like to identify him as part of their ongoing enquiries. He is described as white, of slim build, wearing a black hooded top and blue jeans.

Investigating officer A/PS James Bunkin said: “Crime against a business is not a victimless crime – the owner of the shop has been impacted both financially and emotionally following two burglaries in a matter of days.

“The victim, like many, is a small business owner trying to make an honest living in challenging economic circumstances. This type of offence places every increasing pressure on them.

“We are conducting numerous enquiries to confirm if the two break-ins are linked and find out who was responsible for them. I encourage anyone with information to please get in touch with us.”

Anyone who recognises the man in the footage or witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area around the relevant times, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 39 of 07/09.