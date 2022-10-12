Just after 5:30pm HM coastguard requested the launch of Shoreham Inshore Lifeboat and mobilised Newhaven Coastguard, Shoreham Coastguard and Coastguard helicopter 163 to proceed to the area around the Brighton Palace Pier after they had received reports of someone entering the water in the area.

The coastguard Helicopter along with Shoreham ILB were seen to be carrying out a search between Brighton marina and West pier, whilst Coastguard officers joined by Sussex Police were seen to be searching the shoreline.

Shoreham All weather Lifeboat then also then joined the incident seen searching between the two piers.

As light fell the search was scaled down and then called off as nothing was found.

A spokesperson for Shoreham Lifeboat RNLI said “

Both lifeboats were launched to search for a person reported to have fallen off Brighton Palace Pier this evening along with the Shoreham and Newhaven coastguard teams, the coastguard helicopter and Sussex Police.

An extensive search was carried out at sea and along the shoreline.

Nothing was found and the search was called off after two hours. The report was good intent”

