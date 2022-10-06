Police are appealing for witnesses to a robbery at Boundary music festival in Brighton.

The victim was leaving a toilet cubicle at the event in Stanmer Park when he was assaulted by three unknown suspects around 9.30pm on Saturday (September 24).

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim suffered a number of cuts to his hand and had a replica Rolex watch and a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses stolen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police investigating the robbery are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or who may have seen the watch (pictured) being offered for sale since.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1324 of 24/09. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.