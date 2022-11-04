With Lewes Bonfire Night just days away, members of the public are being urged not to travel to the event [Breakig]

Due to national industrial action taking place on 5 November, there will be

no trains serving Lewes and the surrounding stations.

Road closures will also be in place.

Doug Marshall, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service Group Manager said: “We

would ask that you head to locally organised fireworks events rather than

coming to Lewes, as crowded streets make it harder for us to get to people

in an emergency.”

Sussex Police Chief Superintendent Howard Hodges said: “We will have

officers on duty to support the event’s stewarding and security teams, this

includes at road closure sites as well as in the town centre itself.

“Our officers will be supporting partner agencies and Lewes District

Council on the night to ensure public safety, and we are determined to

ensure that this is an event everyone can enjoy safely.”

