Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed in Rye Road, Hastings, on Tuesday (October 11).

A 32-year-old local man reported being stabbed shortly after 7.15pm by a man who knocked on his front door.

The suspect and at least one other man then fled the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

DC Dione Powell said: “While this is believed to be an isolated incident with no wider risk to the public, we understand the impact it may have on the community and have increased patrols to provide a visible, reassuring presence in the area.

“We are keen to speak to anybody who witnessed the incident or has any information which could help with our investigation.

“Please contact Sussex Police online or via 101, quoting serial 1311 of 11/10.”