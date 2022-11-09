Witnesses sought to an unprovoked attack in Hastings

Police are seeking witnesses to an unprovoked attack in Hastings.

The victim, a 24-year-old local man, was approached by an unknown man at the junction of Robertson Street and Cambridge Road when he was assaulted.

After reporting it to police, he was taken to hospital where it was confirmed he sustained injuries including a fractured eye socket.

The incident occurred between 12.30pm and 2pm on Thursday 3 November.

Police are urging any witnesses – specifically an elderly woman who may have seen what happened – to report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47220205989.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.