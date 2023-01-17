It has been confirmed that a passenger on the plane that crashed on Sunday and was described as Irish by Nepalese authorities is a British national.
Ruan Calum Crighton is the man’s name.
His name was among those published by Nepal’s Civil Aviation Authority, where his nationality was listed as Irish.
It is believed he was travelling on a British passport.
“The Department of Foreign Affairs can confirm that an individual indicated in reports as being Irish is a UK national,” said a spokesman for Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs.
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) of the United Kingdom is providing consular assistance.
“Our hearts go out to everyone who has been affected by this tragic plane crash.”
On board the Yeti Airlines flight from Kathmandu to Pokhara, 72 people died, raising the death toll to 68 on Sunday.
According to Nepal’s aviation authority, there were fifteen foreign nationals on board.
It was unclear what caused the crash, Nepal’s worst in three decades.
The flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder were recovered from the crash site.
