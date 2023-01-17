Monday, May 8, 2023
Monday, May 8, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

authority

His Name Was Among Those Published By Nepal’S Civil Aviation Authority, Where His Nationality Was Listed As Irish
BREAKING

His name was among those published by Nepal’s Civil Aviation Authority, where his nationality was listed as Irish

by uknip247
written by uknip247

It has been confirmed that a passenger on the plane that crashed on Sunday and was described as Irish by Nepalese authorities is a British national.
Ruan Calum Crighton is the man’s name.
His name was among those published by Nepal’s Civil Aviation Authority, where his nationality was listed as Irish.
It is believed he was travelling on a British passport.
“The Department of Foreign Affairs can confirm that an individual indicated in reports as being Irish is a UK national,” said a spokesman for Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs.
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) of the United Kingdom is providing consular assistance.
“Our hearts go out to everyone who has been affected by this tragic plane crash.”
On board the Yeti Airlines flight from Kathmandu to Pokhara, 72 people died, raising the death toll to 68 on Sunday.
According to Nepal’s aviation authority, there were fifteen foreign nationals on board.
It was unclear what caused the crash, Nepal’s worst in three decades.
The flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder were recovered from the crash site.

0 comment
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail
Two Men Have Been Arrested In A Stolen Van By Officers Working With Local Authority Enforcement Teams In North Kent
BREAKINGKENT

Two men have been arrested in a stolen van by officers working with local authority enforcement teams in north Kent

by uknip247
written by uknip247

On Tuesday 29 November 2022, Kent Police’s Rural Taskforce together with colleagues from Dartford and Gravesham councils, targeted those who illegally carry and dispose of waste.

During the operation, patrols stopped a Ford Transit van on the A225 near Horton Kirby and identified it was bearing false number plates. Further enquiries established it had been stolen from Leicester two months earlier. The two occupants, a 20-year-old man from Kettering and a 22-year-old man from Dartford, were arrested on suspicion of theft of the vehicle. The former was also arrested on suspicion of burglaries and thefts in East Anglia.

A truck carrying garden waste was also stopped by patrols in High Road, Dartford. The driver was issued with a fixed penalty notice for not having a waste carrier’s licence and the vehicle was seized as it had no road tax or valid test certificate.

Another flatbed lorry carrying waste in Watling Street was seized as it was untaxed and a further driver in Devonshire Road received a traffic offence report for failing to tax his vehicle.

Sergeant Darren Walshaw said: ‘We are aware that those drivers who remove garden, household and building waste without a valid carrier’s licence are more than likely to be involved in fly-tipping. This blights communities, can pose a risk to the public and is costly to remove.

‘We will continue these checks in north Kent and those involved in waste disposal should ensure they have the correct documentation and that their vehicle is roadworthy. I would also remind residents who hire a tradesperson for this type of task, they have a responsibility to check the person they employ has a valid licence for the job.’

Gravesham Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Community and Leisure Cllr Shane Mochrie-Cox said: ‘We are pleased to be working with different agencies such as Kent Police to help find and prosecute those committing environmental crimes in our borough.

‘If you get someone to dispose of rubbish from your home, ensure they have a waste carrier’s license. Often those without a license will fly-tip your rubbish, which can also end up in a fine for you.

‘We take fly tipping seriously and do not tolerate it. Gravesham is a beautiful place and those responsible for fly-tipping should be ashamed of themselves. As part of our Environmental Enforcement Strategy, we will do everything we can to put a stop to them, as shown by our record so far since the Environmental Enforcement Team was created in September 2020 with over 697 enforcements so far including pursuing prosecutions through the courts.’

Leader of the Council Jeremy Kite said: ‘Op Assist continues to be an effective collaboration between local authorities and Kent Police to deter fly-tipping and illegal waste carriers both in the centre and in more rural parts of Dartford.

‘It’s great to see the wider reaching consequences of this latest operation. By catching suspected criminals from other parts of the country, we’re sending a warning that their illegal activity is not welcome in our borough.’

0 comment
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail
Shropshire And Telford And Wrekin Fire Authority And Shropshire Fire And Rescue Service Are Proud To Announce That Assistant Chief Fire Officer (Acfo) Simon Hardiman Will Be Taking Over As Chief Fire Officer (Cfo)
BREAKING

Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin Fire Authority and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service are proud to announce that Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) Simon Hardiman will be taking over as Chief Fire Officer (CFO)

by uknip247
written by uknip247

Following the announcement that current CFO Rod Hammerton would be retiring at the end of this year; a robust interview process was undertaken, and Simon Hardiman was the successful candidate to be recommended to the Authority.

On Friday 18 November the Authority agreed that Simon would be the new CFO from January 2023.

Simon Hardiman said:

“I feel very privileged to have been chosen to take on this role and to take the Service forward in the coming years. I have been proud to be part of SFRS for the last five years and I am very excited to continue this next chapter.”

Simon began his career in West Midlands Fire Service in 2001 and moved to Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service as the Area Manager for Operational Risk Management in 2018.

He added:

“SFRS is already a high performing Service and I plan to ensure this continues. My vision is to maintain delivery of excellent services to the communities of Shropshire, and to meet new challenges and demands placed upon us over the coming months and years.”

Current CFO Rod Hammerton said:

“Being a firefighter has been the most fulfilling job I could have hoped for, and it is bittersweet to be retiring after 30 years of working with such wonderful colleagues and partners. I have been honoured to be the Chief Fire Officer for Shropshire for the last seven years, but I am leaving secure in the knowledge that the leadership is in good hands.

“In my time as Chief I have overseen significant improvements to make us a more inclusive organisation that really tries to work with and develop its staff. This will help Simon as he faces the challenges of the next few years, but he has the confidence of the organisation, and I am confident he will do a great job as Chief.”

Chairman of the Authority Councillor Eric Carter said:

“We are thrilled to have chosen Simon Hardiman as the new Chief of SFRS. We are confident he will lead the Service in a positive direction and continue the good work Rod has done over the last six years.”

An official handover will be taking place on 15 December 2022.

0 comment
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail
Former Head Of Raf To Be Appointed Chair Of The Uk Civil Aviation Authority Sir Stephen Hillier To Be Chair Of The Uk Civil Aviation Authority
LATEST NEWS

Former head of RAF to be appointed chair of the UK Civil Aviation Authority Sir Stephen Hillier to be chair of the UK Civil Aviation Authority

by uknip247
written by uknip247

Sir Stephen Hillier announced as new chair of the UK Civil Aviation Authority
Hillier to support the government in leading the aviation industry through COVID-19 and future challenges presented by the virus
Hillier will also support the government’s vision to decarbonise and modernise the industry, and to inspire young people into aviation careers
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has today (7 May 2020) announced the former head of the Royal Air Force, Sir Stephen Hillier, as his preferred candidate to become the new chair of the UK Civil Aviation Authority.

Following an open competition, Sir Stephen was selected by the Transport Secretary as the candidate best suited to lead the Civil Aviation Authority through the COVID-19 response and recovery. He will balance airlines’ immediate needs resulting from reduced passenger demand, with consumer issues such as the refund backlog due to cancelled services.

Sir Stephen will oversee the enhancement of the Civil Aviation Authority’s reputation as a leading aviation regulator, as the UK leaves the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). This will include preparing the organisation to certify the design of new aviation products and formulating proposals for new aviation safety legislation.

Hillier will also build on the government’s vision to innovate and modernise the aviation industry, making flying greener and more efficient, as well as driving cutting-edge technologies to ensure the UK maintains its position as a world leader in aviation.

The government has invested in STEM based programmes co-ordinated through general aviation organisations to inspire the next generation of pilots and engineers into the industry. Sir Stephen will help progress this work to ensure general aviation continues to be the grassroots driving force behind the entire aviation sector, with many of the UK’s top aviation specialists and pilots having experienced their first taste of aviation at their local airfield.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said:

This is an extremely challenging time for the aviation industry, unlike anything we have faced, so the need for an inspiring and experienced leader is vital. I’d like to thank Dame Deirdre Hutton for her support and leadership over the last 11 years and to welcome Sir Stephen Hillier.

Sir Stephen’s incredible knowledge and experience in aviation will be invaluable during this period and I’m confident he will excel addressing the challenges presented by COVID-19. I am also excited to work with him and support the Civil Aviation Authority’s new vision once the industry is back on its feet.

Hillier’s primary task will be working to ensure the UK maintains its excellent aviation safety and security record. He was the head of the RAF from 2016 to 2019, having served in the RAF for almost 40 years. He is a qualified pilot and flying instructor, and has significant experience in managing multiple agencies and suppliers as part of an earlier role as the Ministry of Defence’s principal military customer for equipment and infrastructure. He will take up his post as Non-executive Chair of the Civil Aviation Authority, starting on 1 August 2020.

Sir Stephen Hillier said: 

I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to help lead the Civil Aviation Authority through the enormous challenges which lie ahead: maintaining our excellent safety record and promoting the UK’s world-leading aviation sector, while dealing with the consequences of COVID-19 and guiding us through our departure from EASA.

Dame Deirdre Hutton, Chair of the UK Civil Aviation Authority, said:

It has been a great privilege and an honour to chair the UK Civil Aviation Authority board for the past 11 years.

It has been an extraordinary period starting with the closure of pan-European airspace due to the Icelandic volcano and ending with the current challenges of COVID-19.

The organisation’s ability to deal with crisis situations is exemplary and I am deeply grateful to all my colleagues for their focus and determination.

The organisation has changed immeasurably, and I am proud of the way we have revolutionised our approach to safety regulation, launched a world leading innovation hub and put consumers at the heart of what we do.

It has been immensely rewarding and I am delighted that I pass the chair to someone who will undoubtedly successfully steer the organisation through the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

Sir Stephen replaces Dame Deirdre Hutton DBE, who steps down after 11 years as the chair. During this period, Dame Deirdre has overseen a period of significant change at the Civil Aviation Authority, notably the introduction of risk-based safety regulation and putting consumers and the heart of the organisation. Dame Deirdre has also guided the organisation through many crisis situations including the eruption of Eyjafjallajökull, the Icelandic volcano that led to the closure of pan-European airspace and the repatriation of hundreds of thousands of UK travellers following the collapse of both Monarch Airlines and Thomas Cook.

This role is subject to a pre-appointment scrutiny hearing by the Transport Select Committee, which will take place later this year. The final confirmation of the appointment will follow that hearing, and Sir Stephen is expected to start work as Chair on 1 August 2020.

0 comment
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail
Consultation Into Creating A New Combined Fire Authority For Isle Of Wight And Hampshire Given Go Ahead
BREAKINGISLE OF WIGHT

Consultation into creating a new combined fire authority for Isle of Wight and Hampshire given go ahead

by uknip247
written by uknip247

A 12-week consultation into creating a new combined fire authority for the Island and Hampshire has been given the go ahead.

The Isle of Wight Council’s Cabinet has accepted a detailed business case for a combined authority and approved a full consultation on the plans.

The consultation will seek the views of key stakeholders, including unions, town and parish councils and the Isle of Wight public.

It will get underway this summer – with a similar process in Hampshire – and there will be a report due back on the findings in the autumn.

The new body, if approved, will bring together the governance of the Island’s fire authority – which is currently the council – and the Hampshire Fire Authority, which includes the Portsmouth and Southampton areas.

Following the consultation and Full Council consideration, the proposal for a combined authority will go before Cabinet to approve. The final decision will rest with the secretary of state.

Cabinet member for public protection, Councillor Tig Outlaw, said: “Our plan is to now get underway with the consultation as soon as is practical – and we will publicise full details of how people can contribute their views.

“This is the next stage as we and Hampshire look at the case to combine the overall governance of our two authorities. It is important to note that no change to the current operations of our fire and rescue service is envisaged in the detailed business case.

“This is all about achieving what is best for our Island community, ensuring the future resilience of the service and the safety of our residents.

“For the last few years we have had a strategic partnership agreement with Hampshire – which has given improved capacity, shared expertise and significant career development opportunities for our firefighters and officers. That agreement comes to an end in 2020 and the proposed combined authority is the next potential step.

“This detailed business case has explored the risks and benefits of a new combined authority, with public safety paramount alongside a focus on efficiency, effectiveness and economic factors.

“It indicates a combined authority would enhance capacity and improve levels of service, including in key preventative areas such as community and business safety initiatives. This consultation will give our community the opportunity to give us their views on this important matter.”

0 comment
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail
Load More Posts

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.