The fatal stabbing took place on Gresham Street area at 11:30pm on May 1, 2022. City of London Police officers attended the scene and found one man, believed...
Police were called at 9pm on Sunday 1 May following reports of a disturbance at Spencers Croft, Harlow. Officers attended and found an injured man who was...
Witnesses are being sought following a fatal collision near Faversham involving a cyclist, aged in his late teens
A black VW Polo car was travelling along Lower Road, Teynham, towards the village when it was involved in a collision with a green Barracuda bicycle. The...
A body found by police searching for a woman who went missing more than a week ago has been confirmed as Katie Kenyon
The 33-year-old, last seen getting into a Ford Transit van in Burnley on 22 April, died from head injuries, a post-mortem examination has found. Lancashire...