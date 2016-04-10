Wiltshire Police have added ‘delivering takeaways’ to their list of duties after impounding a delivery driver’s car for no insurance.

They dropped a Chinese meal off to some startled customers after impounding the man’s vehicle on Friday night.

He’d been spotted driving badly and without insurance.

But rather than bin the Chinese takeaway, they dropped it round to the hungry diners while it was still hot.

North Swindon Police wrote about the incident on their Facebook page and have had a positive response from the public. They signed off ‘That’showwewok!’