Police appeal after seventeen year old is killed in fatal collision on the M275 in Portsmouth
Police appeal after seventeen year old is killed in fatal collision on the M275 in Portsmouth

Officers closed the road after a single-vehicle collision just before 10am.

Police investigating  the fatal are now appealing for witnesses after a 17-year-old boy died in the collision after the blue Ford Focus he was in crashed. He was the only person in the vehicle.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Officers are investigating the exact circumstances of the collision and are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed it.

Were you driving on the M275 at this time? Maybe you have a dash cam in your car and captured the vehicle in the moments leading up to the collision?

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting 44200014162. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

M275 closed following serious collision
M275 closed following serious collision

The M275 northbound link road to the M27 westbound in Hampshire is closed, due to a serious collision. Hampshire Police are on scene. Collision investigation work will be undertaken therefore, the closure is likely to remain in place for several hours.

Road users wishing to join the M27 westbound carriageway from the M275 northbound are advised to join the M27 eastbound. Continue on to the A27 travelling east and exit at the A2030 junction, circulate the roundabout and re-join the A27 travelling west. Continue on to the M27 west.

Southsea man killed in M275 collision
Southsea man killed in M275 collision

A 49-year-old motorcyclist from Southsea has died after a crash on the M275 in Portsmouth.

There was no other vehicle involved. The man who was riding the bike died at the scene.

It happened on the Rudmore Flyover, of the M275 at around 10pm on Friday, 28th June.

This was a traumatic incident and anyone who saw it and who feels they need support can contact us to get advise about who they can speak to about this.

Police are keen to talk to anyone who witnessed it about what happened or those who may have dashcam footage at or near the time of the incident.

Witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting op Cardamon.

Long delays after multiple vehicle collision on M275
Long delays after multiple vehicle collision on M275

Drivers are experiencing long delays into on M275 Portsmouth following a collision near to the Tiper junction. The collision is involving multiple vehicles.

Emergency services have been called to the incident that happened just after 8am on Wednesday morning.
Two lanes have been blocked following the collision

Drivers are already reporting long delays in the area and on approach of up to fourty minutes.

The incident in also effecting traffic leaving the city as drivers slow to view the incident.

UPDATE:
Emergency services are dealing with a three vehicle collision one of the vehicle has copied with a concrete crash bar it. One vehicle involved in the collision contained a young baby.

Recovery has been summonsed by the Police.

More to follow

M275 Portsmouth link road closed following Bus fire
M275 Portsmouth link road closed following Bus fire

A major link road from the M275 in Portsmouth to the M27 Junction 12 westbound has been closed following a bus fire. Fire crews from Hampshir fire and rescued attended and put out the blaze. The carriageway remains closed as contractors need to be called in to treat the road surface due an oil and diesel spillage.

The close is likely to be in place for sometime and drivers are being asked to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

M275 Northbound Closed following Collision

The M275 in Portsmouth is currently closed northbound between J1 and the M27 due to a collision. There is a large amount of debris across the carriageway which requires clearing. Hampshire Police are in attendance.

Traffic is being diverted via the solid diamond diversion symbol.

From the A3 (Mile End Road), use the slip road to Rudmore roundabout. At the roundabout take the third exit and join the A3 one way system (Twyford Avenue). Continue to the next roundabout and take the second exit to continue on the A3 (Northern Parade). At the next T-junction, turn left. Continue on the A3 (London Road) to Portsbridge interchange. At the roundabout, take the first exit and join the A27 (Western Road). Continue to the traffic signalled junction with the M27 at J12. Turn left and follow the link road onto the M27.

Please allow extra time for your journey should you be travelling in the area this morning.

Collision Closes Two lanes on the M275 in Portsmouth
Collision Closes Two lanes on the M275 in Portsmouth

A collision has closed two lanes of the M275 in Portsmouth this evening. Emergency services are at the scene of the incident near to junction one of the busy M275. The closure of the two lanes is expected to stay in place until gone midnight whilst emergency crew deal with the incident. There are currently delays of 10 minutes against expected traffic. It is unknown how serious of if any of those involved have been injured

More to Follow

White Van Man Substains Arm Injury Following Collision on the M275 in Portsmouth
White Van Man Substains Arm Injury Following Collision on the M275 in Portsmouth

Police and Highways England closed lane three of the northbound m275 this evening following a collision involving a white van man. The driver of the White Citroen berlingo van sustained an injury to his arm. He was checked by a rapid response Paramedic from south Central ambulance who placed the drivers arm in a triangle bandage sling. A Blue ford focus was also recovered from the same incident by Boarhunt recovery just after 8pm this evening.

[photoshelter-gallery g_id=”G0000R77J5Z0HQes” g_name=”M275-Collsion” width=”800″ f_fullscreen=”t” bgtrans=”t” pho_credit=”iptc” twoup=”f” f_bbar=”t” f_bbarbig=”f” fsvis=”f” f_show_caption=”t” crop=”f” f_enable_embed_btn=”t” f_htmllinks=”t” f_l=”t” f_send_to_friend_btn=”f” f_show_slidenum=”t” f_topbar=”f” f_show_watermark=”t” img_title=”casc” linkdest=”c” trans=”xfade” target=”_self” tbs=”5000″ f_link=”t” f_smooth=”f” f_mtrx=”t” f_ap=”t” f_up=”f” height=”400″ btype=”old” bcolor=”#CCCCCC” ]

Traffic using the closed section is still free flowing. Police have advised that the closure should be lifted by 9pm after the recovery has been completed. The circumstances of the collision are still unknown at present

https://youtu.be/T0f-iLET1nI

Overturned BMW Closes Two Lanes Of The M275

Police had to close two lanes of the northbound carriageway of M275 between M275 and M27 interchange due to an overturned BMW 325 Convertible rolling over before ending up on it’s roof.
[photoshelter-gallery g_id=”G0000tGoHFZd7t2o” g_name=”M275-Fillper” width=”800″ f_fullscreen=”t” bgtrans=”t” pho_credit=”iptc” twoup=”f” f_bbar=”t” f_bbarbig=”f” fsvis=”f” f_show_caption=”t” crop=”f” f_enable_embed_btn=”t” f_htmllinks=”t” f_l=”t” f_send_to_friend_btn=”f” f_show_slidenum=”t” f_topbar=”f” f_show_watermark=”t” img_title=”casc” linkdest=”c” trans=”xfade” target=”_self” tbs=”5000″ f_link=”t” f_smooth=”f” f_mtrx=”t” f_ap=”t” f_up=”f” height=”400″ btype=”old” bcolor=”#CCCCCC” ]

The high power vehicle flipped just before 4am this morning. Police and Highways England closed off two lanes of the M275 and the link road to the M27 to assist with recovery the vehicle that had rolled over. Recovery Specialists from Boarhunt winched the vehicle that was seriously damaged when rolling over back on to it’s four wheels,then winched the convertible on to the back of a flat bed truck.
The condition of the driver or the state of his injuries is not presently known.

All lanes of the Northbound carriage shortly reopened just before 5am.

More to Follow later

Lanes Closed on M275 in Portsmouth following Collision

The M275 southbound between the junctions with the M27 and the A3 has One lane closed following a collision a second lane will be closed to help and assist with the recovery of the vehicle
The blocked lane is expected to clear by 7.30pn this evening.
Traffic is reported to be very slow in the area as it attempts to go past the incident.

