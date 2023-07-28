Friday, July 28, 2023
Police on the Isle of Wight have authorised a Section 35 Dispersal Order for Newport Town Centre
Police on the Isle of Wight have authorised a Section 35 Dispersal Order for Newport Town Centre

Section 35 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime, and Policing Act 2014 empowers a Police Constable and a Police Community Support Officer in uniform to exclude a person from an area for up to 48 hours with the authority of an Inspector.
In addition to the Inspector’s authority, the officer must have reasonable grounds to suspect that the person’s behaviour in the locality has contributed to or is likely to contribute to: * members of the public in the locality being harassed, alarmed, or distressed, or * the occurrence of crime or disorder in the locality, and * that the PC or PCSO believes that giving the person a direction is necessary for the purpose of removing or reducing the likelihood of t
Section 35 dispersal power can be used by police officers and designated PCSOs to deal with individuals aged 10 or older who are engaging in anti-social behaviour, crime, or disorder not only when it has occurred or is occurring, but also when it is likely to occur and in any locality.
A child under the age of 16 can be removed to their home address or a safe location.
It applies to any behaviour, not just alcohol-related crime and disorder, and does not necessitate the establishment of a dispersal zone beforehand.

Registered sex offender Ian Willett has been recalled to prison for violating the terms of his licence
Registered sex offender Ian Willett has been recalled to prison for violating the terms of his licence

Ian Willett, 23, was sentenced to 40 months in prison last year for sexual assault, assault by beating, and kidnapping.

This followed an incident on August 23, 2020, in which he assaulted a woman at Newport bus station on the Isle of Wight and dragged her to Church Litten Park.

The woman fought back and managed to escape.

Willett was subject to licence conditions after his release from prison, which required him to stay at an approved Waterlooville location. In addition, as part of his sex offender notification requirements, he was required to notify police within three days of any change of address, including if he was no fixed abode, and to register any online usernames with police.

He fled his approved premises on June 5 of this year, and police discovered that he had created online usernames that he had not registered with police.

Officers conducted inquiries to find him, and on June 15th, an appeal was issued to the public for assistance in locating Willett.

Willett was arrested on the Isle of Wight the same day as a result of community information, and was charged the next morning (16 June) with two counts of failing to comply with his sex offender notification requirements.

In addition, he was recalled to prison for violating his licence conditions and was sentenced to serve the remainder of his previous sentence.

He appeared in Isle of Wight Magistrates’ Court yesterday, where he admitted to violating the notification requirement and was sentenced to an additional 8 months in prison.

Willett was also fined £85 in costs and a victim surcharge of £128.

“We are very grateful to the local community who supported our efforts to locate Willett after he absconded,” said Acting Detective Inspector Mark Edis. We were able to find and arrest him so quickly, within a few hours of a wanted appeal being issued, thanks to information from the community.

“Licence conditions and notification requirements are legally binding and are implemented to protect the public by ensuring individuals do not re-offend.”

“Of course, there are those, like Willett, who show complete disregard for this.”

“We invest significant resources in the management of sex offenders and public safety, and we take this responsibility very seriously.”

“We hope that the swift action taken by police reassures the community of this, and that we will do everything possible to return those who continue to offend to where they belong – in prison.”

Police officer stabbed whilst responding to a report of disorder at an address in Newport
Police officer stabbed whilst responding to a report of disorder at an address in Newport

At approximately 5.15am this morning, Thursday 23rd April 2020, officers responded to a report of disorder at an address in St Vincent Lane in Newport.

Whilst responding, a 47 year-old Police Sergeant from the Newport area sustained knife wounds to the abdomen area. He is currently in The Royal Gwent Hospital in a stable condition. His family have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.

Shortly after officers attended the scene, they reported a fire at the location. 

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (SWFRS) attended the scene promptly and worked to extinguish the fire and effect rescues.

A 33 year old PC from the Newport area was also taken to hospital with smoke inhalation who has since been released.

A man in his thirties from the Newport area has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a police officer and arson with intent to endanger life. He is currently in police custody.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector, Mark Johnson said: “This is obviously a very concerning incident for us and our officers.

“We have arrested a man from the Newport  area on suspicion of attempted murder of a police officer from Gwent Police and arson with intent to endanger life. He is currently in police custody.

“SWFRS are now carrying out a fire investigation and I can confirm this is an isolated case and we are not looking for anyone else connected to this incident.

“We are asking anyone with any information to please contact Gwent Police on 101.

“Finally, this is reminder, that our officers, despite the challenges of operating under social distancing restrictions during the Covid-19 health crisis are working around the clock to keep communities safe, putting themselves before others – we wish our officer involved a speedy recovery.”

Missing six year old boy found by helicopter wondering in Roadworks on the M1 in Newport Pagnell
Missing six year old boy found by helicopter wondering in Roadworks on the M1 in Newport Pagnell

An eight hour search has come to a successful conclusion after the Police helicopter using a heat seeking camera spotted the missing boy in a section of roadworks on the M1 about half a mile from the Motorway service station.  Officers and a search party found him sitting within the coned off area of roadworks.

https://youtu.be/QJ-0M2xYK-4

 

Officers in the helicopter turned around after locating a heat source that was a liken to a small person just after 3.20am on Saturday morning.

Police officers and searchers on the ground were directed to him after he had wandered off from the service station after being left whilst on a school trip. Aadil Umair Rahim, age 6, went missing from Northbound side of  Newport Pagnell  services at around 7.15pm on Friday evening.

A police source has revealed a member of one of the massive search parties found him sitting on a box with just a jumper to protect him from the elements, near the  M1 motorway roadworks at Newport Pagnell.

They wrapped the boy in a silver foiled blanket before rushing him to his concerned parents (who had travelled down from their home in Nottingham to the service area) in a Police patrol car to be reunited with the boy.

 

Questions are being asked despite the high risk associated with a child going missing, why an appeal was not released earlier in the evening. Police refused to comment on if any offences had been committed.

Superintendent Amy Clements, said: “ The boy has been checked over by Paramedics at the scene and was now being taken to hospital for further health checks.”

Thames Valley Police can confirm that it has located a missing boy.

Aadil Umair Rahim, age 6, went missing at Newport Pagnell Services earlier, he has now been found safe and well.

She said, she would like to thank the public, media and search and rescue teams for their assistance.

“This was a very difficult operation involving a very young boy and we are relieved to say that Aadil has been found safe and well”.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the local community, who immediately offered help in trying to find Aadil”.

“Also I’d like to thank those who have co-operated with Police during this time”.

“This was a large operation in difficult conditions so I’d like to also publicly thank the search and rescue teams who assisted in the search and the large number of officers involved, including the National Police Air Service which helped bring this positive resolutions”.

“We are so very glad that he has been found and are thankful to everyone involved in assisting with that.”

 

Man has his jaw smashed to pieces whilst he was being robbed in Newport on a night-out
Man has his jaw smashed to pieces whilst he was being robbed in Newport on a night-out

Police appealing for witnesses after a man was left with a broken jaw following a robbery in Newport.

Police received reports of the robbery, which happened between 1am and 2am close to Newport bus station.

The 19-year-old man was walking to get a bus when he was approached by a stranger who demanded his wallet.

When the teenager refused he was punched several times, knocking him to the ground, at which point his wallet was stolen.

The victim suffered a fractured jaw, a broken nose, swelling around his eye and damage to his teeth.

PC Tom Wyld said: “A lot of people were celebrating the festivities on Friday night into Saturday morning, so we’re asking for your help.

“The suspect came from Chapel Street, so we’re keen to speak to anyone who saw him or noticed anyone acting suspiciously.

“We also want to hear from any residents in the area who have private CCTV or who have found any discarded items in your gardens or bins.”

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident. He has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

If you think you can help us, please call us on 101, quoting 44190464492, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Woman with children attacked involving a knife in Newport
Woman with children attacked involving a knife in Newport

Police are appealing for witnesses to an altercation between a man and woman in a queue at a Newport shop last Sunday (July 28).

Officers are particularly hoping to speak to a man who asked the woman if she was okay after the incident, which occurred at Pan Stores at the Royal Exchange, Furrlongs between 6.15pm and 6.50pm.

The 31 year old woman was with her two young children at the time of the incident. The male involved in the altercation is described as being white, of large build and in his late 20s.

Were you in Pan Stores at the time? Did you hear or see anything taking place or did you ask the woman if she was okay after the altercation?

If you can help, please call 101, quoting reference 44190266691.

Newport Pyle Street in Lockdown following Police Incident
Newport Pyle Street in Lockdown following Police Incident

Emergency services have been called to Newport this after following a police Incident.
Police and Fire crews have been called to the car park in the centre of Newport after a woman has jumped from the roof of the Car park in Pyle street.

https://youtu.be/s2RaTk00XfY

Paramedics have been taken to a flat roof to treat the female who is understood to still be alive.
The woman is understood to have landed on the top of the Coop supermarket flat roof. There has been earlier reports of the woman near the edge earlier in the day.

 

A mass amount of emergency vehicles are at the scene including an aerial ladder platform.

 

Air ambulance doctors and the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air ambulance has also been called in the doctors have been collected by Armed Police and brought to the scene after an attempt was made to land on the top of the car park.

A pair of black Ugg boot at on the third floor of the car park mark where the woman is understood to have jumped from. These are being guarded by a single Police officer.

More to follow

UPDATED: Video and Pictures Manhunt after serious hit and run on Briddleford Road near Newport
UPDATED: Video and Pictures Manhunt after serious hit and run on Briddleford Road near Newport

The Isle of Wight Fire and rescue service, the Isle of Wight ambulance service and Police are responding to a road traffic collision on Briddlesford Road at the Blacklands Lane junction this evening (Thursday).

https://youtu.be/ges0E_snY8Y

 

Two vehicles a silver Vauxhall’s and a Silver BMW have been involved in the incident, which has closed the road in both directions. The driver of one vehicle has made off from the scene and a manhunt is underway to find the driver. A specialist Police search dog has been brought in to track the callous driver who has made off and left the driver and those onboard for death.

Fire crews from Newport and Ryde have used cutting equipment to free a woman who was trapped using cutting equipment. She is has suffered life-changing injuries.
Four other people have been treated by Paramedics from the Isle of Wight ambulance service.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight air ambulance has landed in the middle of the road. The skilful pilot navigated the manding between two road signs

A large blue tarpaulin has been erected around the scene whilst medics treat the injured.

A second ambulance has taken a patient to St Mary’s hospital in New on the Isle of Wight

The woman has been treated by the flying medic and packaged for onward transportation to Southampton General Hospital.

Specialist  Collision Investigation from Havant to investigate the circumstances of the collision,  DNA samples are being taken and The National Police Air Service helicopter has circled in the skies working with the dog handler searching for the outstanding driver.

A hard road closure is in place and it expected to remain so for the rest of tonight and into the early hours.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area.

 

 

Thousands left high and dry with no water after Mains burst in Newport on the Isle of Wight
Thousands left high and dry with no water after Mains burst in Newport on the Isle of Wight

Thousands of resident in the Newport and Ryde areas have lost their water supply tonight (Wednesday) as Southern Water isolate the mains to carry out an emergency repair.

The water company gave two-hour notice warning customers in the PO30 and PO33 postcodes could lose water altogether between 7pm and midnight as they make repairs to the vital network.

The New Blue Meadows Estate and hundred of other homes on Staples have been left high and dry with no supply and no provisions of bottled water available

Emergency works are also being carried at Stag Lane after a water main burst earlier on today – and at Dodnor Lane, where a large water Hundreds of homes appear to have been affected by the work so far but residents should be prepared just in case.

Southern Water apologises for the inconvenience caused and thanked customers for their patients.

Once the water supply is restored households may notice some discolouration – this will settle down after a few hours.

Drug driver arrested for failing roadside test in Newport
Drug driver arrested for failing roadside test in Newport

A man who was caught drug driving by Police has been arrested after failing a roadside test in Newport this afternoon.

The driver was stopped driving his Renault on Godric Road in Newport on Saturday afternoon after Police gave a clear warning drink and drug driving would result in being arrested if over the limit.

The driver failed the roadside drugs test after testing positive for cannabis at the roadside. He was arrested and has been taken into police custody at Newport.

He will now have to give Police a sample of blood for testing and be questioned over the matter.

Choosing to drive when impaired by drugs is dangerous and unacceptable. Anyone who breaks the law can expect to face prosecution he is one of many who have been caught during the high profile operation taking place this weekend on the Isle of Wight

Two remain in custody over Newport Sex attack
Two remain in custody over Newport Sex attack

A man and a woman from the Isle of Wight remain in custody facing questions from Island detectives following a sex attack.

A probe was launched by Police over the weekend and the pair who live in the Island were arrested on Sunday by officers.

The woman 25 and the man aged 21 are being held in custody at Newport Police station.

An area has been sealed off and full forensic evidence recovery and examination is taking place in respect of the offence.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said that their investigation is very much ongoing and the pair remain in custody at this time.

Fire crews from Newport free teenager stuck in River Medina
Fire crews from Newport free teenager stuck in River Medina

Fire Crews from Newport on the Isle of Wight have rescued a 15 year old boy who was stuckin tidal mud at  the Medina Valley Centre in Newport this evening.

Two appliances and the technical rescue unit were mobilised  on Friday evening after a call to service  requesting help. The caller  advised that the teenager was stuck in the mud and unable to free himself.

Fire crews worked with officers from two of the Island Coastguard Rescue Team from Needles and Ventnor.

Paramedics from the Island ambulance service were also called to the incident just after 9.30pm this evening.

Fire fighters in mud rescue suits used an inflatable mud path to rescue the teenager who is being checked by paramedics following the sticky situation he was in.
The local teenager has been taken to St Mary’s hospital for a check up.

It is unclear how the teenager got into the situation. No other persons are understood to be involved.

Fire crew called to out of control burning in Newport
Fire crew called to out of control burning in Newport

A fire crew from Newport have been called after a bonfire at the rear of a property on Staplers Road in Newport this evening.

A concerned resident called the service after large smoke clouds filled the street with smoke from the blaze.

Thick black and white smoke billowed across part of Staplers Road near to the junction of Long Lane and Mayfield Drive bring visibility down to nil.
Surrounding roads including Mayfield drive were also covered with a cloud of smoke.

one appliance from Newport attended and gave words of advice.

Emergency services called to collision on busy Newport Dual Carirage way
Emergency services called to collision on busy Newport Dual Carirage way

Emergency services have been called to a collision on the busy Media Way in Newport this morning.
The collision has happened on the Newport side of the highway just after 10am.
Three vehicles have been involved in a white car, van and grey 4 door car

Southern Vectis reports that their Routes 5 and 9 have been affected as a result of queuing traffic

More to follow

Explosion on Newport Quay causes Major power outage across the Isle of Wight
Explosion on Newport Quay causes Major power outage across the Isle of Wight

An explosion has caused a major power cut to thousands of homes across the Isle of Wight. It comes days after a high voltage power carrier pole caught alight plunging homes into darkness.

The power dip has causes thousand of homes to lose power and set off alarm systems.

Although the majority of the Island has retained power, it is understood properties in the PO30 and PO41 areas have been hit with a total loss of electricity supply.  The specific areas hit include PO30 3, PO30 4, PO30 5 and PO41 0.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks say that they have a dispatched engineer to deal with the major outage.

If you need more information, call 105 and quote reference ‘FG4117’.

Eight People Hurt after Newport Bus Crash
Eight People Hurt after Newport Bus Crash

Eight people have been hurt, one seriously, following a three-vehicle collision in Newport Police were called to Parkhurst Road in Newport at 8.30am this morning.

A serious collision closed a major road on the outskirts of Newport.

Officers from Hampshire Constabulary closed a large section of Parkhurst Road between St Mary’s hospital and the Isle of Wight prison during this morning rush hour on the Island.

The collision involved a car and Southern Vectis Route 1 single-decker bus

A red Peugeot has been badly damaged following the two-vehicle collision.

Seven people were treated at the scene with one being taken to St Mary’s hospital

Police say that Eight people have been hurt, one seriously, after were called to Parkhurst Road in Newport at 8.30am this morning.

Southern Vectis has been approached for comment

More to follow

Bus involved in collision near Newport
Bus involved in collision near Newport

A serious collision has closed a major road in the Isle of Wight this morning.

Officers from Hampshire Constablary ha e closed a large section of Newport Road between St Mary’s hospital and the Isle of Wight prison.

The collision involves a car a Southern Vectis bus and Volkswagen transporter.

A red Peugeot has been badly damaged following the three vehicle collision.

The closure has resulted after a serious collision in the junction of Parkhurst estate on to Newport Road. Emergency are at scene that is being described as serious.

Eight people have been hurt, one seriously, .m Police were called to Parkhurst Road in Newport at 8.30am this morning.

Long delays are also being reported as drivers seek alternative routes to complete their journeys.

More to follow

Eight People Hurt after Newport Bus Crash
Serious collision closes major road between Newport and Cowes

A serious collision has closed a major road in the Isle of Wight this morning. Officers from Hampshire Constabulary have closed a large section of Newport Road between St Mary’s hospital and the Isle of Wight prison.

The collision is understood to involve a car a Southern Vectis bus and Volkswagen Transporter.
The closure has resulted after a serious collision in the junction of Parkhurst estate on to Newport Road. Emergency are at the scene that is being described as serious.

Long delays are also being reported as drivers seek alternative routes to complete their journeys.

More to follow

Fire crew called to Appley Breach following Tree Fire
Vehicle leaves carriageway on outskirts of Newport

Emergency services have been called to
deal with a road traffic collision on Briddlesford Road on-the outskirts of Newport this afternoon (Friday).

Emergency crews from the Islands fire and rescue service and Isle of Wight ambulance have been called to the junction Briddlesford Road and Combley Road where a vehicle has left the carriageway.

Paramedics are treating those involved.

More to follow

Newport Bus crash driver awaits scans on long road to recovery
Newport Bus crash driver awaits scans on long road to recovery

The bus driver who was involved in the bus crash on the outskirts of Newport faces a painful and long journey to recovery after damaging his vertebrae.

The driver who has been named as Steve Pitman from Freshwater remains in hospital awaiting further scans and treatment from the fatal collision that claimed the life of mum of four Yvonne Copeland.

Steve was cut from his cab by fire crews after he attempted to steer his loaded bus away from a silver Mini Cooper that had failed to stop at the junction of Whitehouse Road.


Friends of Steve have said that he is a true professional driver, he’s worked for Southern Vectis for over 13 years.
He has driven buses for most of his life. He’s not a risk taker. He’s a people’s person who would do anything for anyone.

A lot of us are still in shock over the events. In the depot this morning it really hit home. It’s really hard to comprehend that a life has been taken. No one ever wants to be part of that.

Family members have been at Steves bedside since the tragedy happened. His partner Michelle moon and his close network of friends are helping where they can said the family friend.

We just have to now take things slowly.
We will know how bad the damage to Steve’s vertebrae is after he’s had the MRI scan.

Lots of regulars have been asking after Steve since the incident happened. We just need sometime alone for Steve to recover and Police to carry out their investigation.

Richard Tyldsley, General Manager of Southern Vectis said in a statement:

“This is very distressing for all concerned and I would like to pass our sincere condolences to their family and friends. “We are assisting the Police as they carry out their enquiries, and are also conducting our own investigation”.

"Much loved wife, 'ma' of four children killed in Tragic Bus Crash on the Isle of Wight
Police name woman killed in Newport Bus Crash as Yvonne Copland

The family of a woman who died in a collision in Newport, Isle of Wight have released a tribute.

Yvonne Copland, aged 64, from the Shide area of Newport, died following the collision on Forest Road on the afternoon of Sunday, 14 April.

Yvonne’s family have released the following tribute:

“Much loved wife, ‘ma’ of four children and four grandchildren who was loved by all who knew her. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.

“We would like to thank the efforts of the first responders, air ambulance crew, paramedics, police, fire, members of the public and all hospital staff.

“We would also like to thank everyone for their best wishes and support, but would respectfully ask for privacy at this difficult time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44190129002

Four remain in hospital following Newport Bus crash
Four remain in hospital following Newport Bus crash

Four people remain in hospital for a fatal bus crash on the outskirts of the Newport in the Isle of Wight.

A major incident was declared after a total of 25 people where involved.

Four air ambulances from across the South and Southeast attended the scene

A woman who was travelling in the red fiat Brava sadly died of her injuries after being hit by the bus after it swerved to avoid a mini that pulled out of the junction of Whitehouse Road on the notorious accident black spot.

The driver of the bus, a man in his 50s, is also said to have sustained a serious injury. He had to be freed by firefighters.

Ten people who were on the bus were also taken to hospital as a precaution.

Four others remain with critical life changing injuries and were flown to hospitals across the Southcoast.

Five Isle of Wight fire crews were sent to the scene and used cutting equipment to remove three people from one car as well as freeing the bus driver from his cab.

Forest Road was closed for over 11 hours the crash scene at the Whitehouse Road junction.

Four remain in hospital following Newport Bus crash
Person trapped in Newport bus collision

Emergency services have been called to a serious crash on Forest Road on the outskirts of Newport this afternoon involving a Southern Vectis bus and two other vehicles.

 

 

Fire crews from the Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service have been called to the incident and they are working to free one person who is trapped in the wreckage

 

A sea of blue lights can we scene with all three services being in attendance at the serious incident that happened on Sunday afternoon.

Police have closed the road in both directions and a request for the Hampshire and Isle of ambulance has been made.

Witnesses in vehicles trapped within the road closure have said that CPR is being carried out by Paramedics who are in the scene on one patient.

An air ambulance from Kent, Surrey and Sussex is now on scene with onboard doctors and paramedics tending to the most seriously injured.

Multiple casualties have been injured in the incident according to a spokesperson from the Isle of Wight Ambulance Service. It is understood that may be as many as 30 person involved
More to follow

Man arrested over public order offence in Newport
Man arrested over public order offence in Newport

Police have located a suspect and carried out a number of searches following a public order incident in Newport on Wednesday afternoon. It is also understood that someone has been arrested and spoken to by police.

Officers from Hampshire police were called to St James’ Street around midday when disorder erupted outside McDonalds – a hotspot for anti social behaviour.

The situation took an unexpected turn when a Renault Clio stopped at the traffic lights on South Street. A mLe exited the vehicle, opened the boot and removed what is thought to be a weapon of types. The man then walked across the road and approached a group of people.

The incident was captured on the dash cam of a vehicle waiting in traffic. This was uploaded to Facebook and has since been shared far and wide. Many who have seen the video have suggested the offensive weapon appears to be an extendable baton, similar to those used by the Police.

It has been confirmed today (Sunday) that Police are aware of the incident. Officers say that they have located a suspect, carried out searches and that the investigation continues.

Fire crew called to Appley Breach following Tree Fire
Fire crews called to St Mary's Hospital in Newport

Fire crews from the Isle of Wight fire and rescue service have been mobilised the Island’s hospital this afternoon. Appliances from Newport and Ryde have been sent to St Mary’s hospital estate.

Crews were mobilised just after 3.10pm in Monday afternoon.

More to follow

Fire crews responded to false alarm in Newport
Fire crews responded to false alarm in Newport

The Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue service mobilised a number of resources to Jubilee Stores at Newport Harbour this afternoon that turned out to be a false
alarm

Two appliances from Ryde, one from Newport, and a specialist Aerial Ladder Platform and Command And control unit were sent to the fire calm just after 4.30pm on Wednesday afternoon.

More to follow…

Fire crews called to St Mary's Hospital in Newport
Fire crews called to St Mary's Hospital in Newport

Three fire crews have been mobilesed to St Mary’s Hospitial on the Isle of Wight this evening.

The three crews were mobilised just after 8.20pm from Newport fire station to the hospital estate to the helicopter landing pad.
The call was sparked after smoke started to fill the cabin of the helicopter on takeoff. The helicopter was landed quickly and the patient evacuated.

The air ambulance – an Airbus H135 – was lifting off from St Mary’s helipad to transfer a local male to a mainland hospital. The transfer has now been successfully completed following a safety check.

Fire crews from Ryde and Shanklin were also mobilised

Following their arrival, the pilot of the air ambulance had carried out checks
on the helicopter.

the call proved to be a false alarm and the crews returned back to the station.
Shanklin and Ryde were also stood down whilst on route.

Fire crew called to children locked in vehicle in Newport
Fire crew called to children locked in vehicle in Newport

Fire officers came to the rescue after a children were accidentally locked in a car.

A crew from Newport station was called out earlier today after a mum accidentally locked the child in her car outside Pan stores in Newport on the Isle of Wight.

A spokesman for the service said mum was getting shopping out of the boot after she’d returned to vehicle but then she realised she had put the keys into the boot and the car was then locked.

“We managed to pop the window and then open the door to get the children out.

“Thankfully the children were full of smiles and were able to clear everything away afterwards”

