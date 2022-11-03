David Fuller, 68, pleaded guilty to 12 counts of sexual intercourse of a corpse and four offences of possession of extreme pornography between 2007 and 2020 at...
Tag - news
Officers from Hampshire Constabulary have closed Wotton Bridge between Kite Hill and Firestone Glade following a serious Collison involving a woman who is...
An incident on Wootton Bridge is causing long delays for drivers and also affecting bus services at present Routes 4, 9 and The Downs Breezer are delayed. It...
Armed Police officers from Hampshire Constabulary have put a house in lockdown this afternoon after a man has threatened to come down and do them (Officers)...
Police and his family concerned for the welfare Christopher Wade (34) who is missing from the Farnborough and Fleet areas. He left Elvetham Place in Fleet at...
Team responded to a multi agency callout that involved working with both Hayling and Portsmouth Coastguard Rescue Teams, Hampshire Fire Service, the Ambulance...
Froyle,Alton,Hampshire Thursday 30th November 2017 The owner of thatch property watched in tears as 120 fire fighters tackle a blaze that ripped through a...
Northolt,Middlesex Sunday 26th November 2017 One week on from the murder of 18-year-old Jason Isaacs in Northolt, Officers have revisiting the scene of the...
Basingstoke,Hampshire Thursday 2nd November 2017 Emergency Services rush to the scene of a crane that have crashed into a house in Basingstoke. One Person has...
Monday 30th October 2017 Croydon,surrey A teenager has been fatally stabbed in south London. Police were called shortly before 19:00hrs on Sunday, 29 October...
14 year old Boy Put in a head Lock at Portsmouth Victorious Festival : Yesterday at victorious disgusting behaviour from the security dragging 14/15 YEARS OLD...
Carpool Karaoke: WA Police Edition – Featuring one of our Thin Blue Line patches!
Havant,Hampshire Wednesday 16th August 2017 Police get Called on Fag Butt Police It will all come out in the wash as launderette. owner locks soap customer in...
lighting during a power cut that hit the village in Central Poland a freak storm swept of vier the country killing five and leaving many injured and over 1/2...