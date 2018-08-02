Officers from Hampshire Constabulary have closed Wotton Bridge between Kite Hill and Firestone Glade following a serious Collison involving a woman who is understood to be in her 90’s and a Silver BMW X1. Traffic has been stopped by officers in both directions and the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air ambulance have been called to the scene.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area and seek alternatives routes. Members of the public have been praised by Paramedics who rushed to the woman aid before their arrival. The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air ambulance have landed in the nearby Lakeside Hotel and the helicopter doctor is working with Paramedics in the ambulance. The condition of the woman has been described as very poorly with life-changing injuries after she was thrown over the bonnet of the car. One driver who witnessed the collision said: It was elderly lady hit and then went under wheels of an elderly man who was driving he didn’t slow down at all as she stepped off the curb. She was looking my way not his way before he went straight into her. It was very upsetting. I had my child in the car at the time. I do hope the woman alight. There were lots of people who rushed out of the Sloop to help and give the woman First aid.





Police are questioning the driver of the vehicle man in his sixties who is also being treated by Paramedics.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and any drivers who may have captured the incident on a dash camera to contact them on 101.

**Updated 8.48 pm

Police have reopened Wootton High Street in both directions following the serious collision.

Southern Vectis says its number 4 and 9 buses will return to normal routes.