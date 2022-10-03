At 5:30am Sunday morning officers from Surrey roads Policing Unit attended the M23 to locate a person riding an E-Scooter in lane 4 of the motorway in pouring rain.

To add to his problems his e-scooter ran out of battery power, still in lane 4.

Surrey RPU said ” The riders excuse? His sat nav told him to. “

“The rider has been reported for a number of offences. The scooter was seized and the rider taken off of the motorway and is lucky to have avoided being struck by another vehicle.”

“E scooters are illegal to be used on a road let alone the motorway”