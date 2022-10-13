A 14-year-old boy has been jailed following a stabbing in Worthing earlier this year.

Police on patrol in Liverpool Road were flagged down by a boy, aged 13 at the time, who had sustained wounds to his leg and shoulder on the afternoon of 13 March.

It followed an earlier verbal altercation in the town centre between two groups of youths.

Immediate first aid was provided by officers, and the boy was taken to hospital and later discharged.

Following enquiries, which included CCTV trawls, witness statements and drone searches, a total of seven youths were arrested. Neither of them can be named for legal reasons.

A 14-year-old boy from Worthing was charged with committing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a knife in public, and was remanded in custody.

He pleaded guilty to the offences and appeared before Lewes Crown Court on 29 September, where he was sentenced to four years in a youth offenders institute plus two years on extended licence.

Three youths were released with no further action; the remaining three were discounted by the Crown Prosecution Service and will also face no further action.

Chief Inspector Sarah Leadbeatter, District Commander for Adur and Worthing, said: “This was a truly shocking incident which took place during daylight hours in the middle of a busy town centre. Thankfully for the victim, police officers were around the corner when it happened and able to offer immediate first aid.

“I hope this significant sentence sends a strong message to those willing to carry and knife and use it to inflict harm on others, that this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated and we will do everything within our power to hold these people to account and ensure they are dealt with robustly.

“We continue to work closely with partners including local authorities, schools and the local community to educate people on the dangers of carrying a knife and the associated consequences.

“The defendant in this case has expressed remorse for what he has done, and I hope this sentence goes some way to making him realise the impact his actions have had on the victim, his family and the wider community.

“I would like to take this opportunity now to thank all those witnesses who stepped forward to support us in our investigation, but also to the victim and his family who showed true bravery and courage throughout the court process.

“If you are concerned for your own safety or you’re worried that a friend or family member carries a knife, you can contact us online or call 101. In an emergency always call 999. If you don’t want to speak to police, then you can contact Crimestoppers or Fearless.“