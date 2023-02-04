Sunday, February 5, 2023


22-year Old Man Arrested In Connection With A House Fire In Bognor
22-Year old man arrested in connection with a house fire in Bognor

by

A man has been arrested in connection with a house fire at a block of flats in Bognor Regis.

Police were called to support the fire service following the incident at College Court in Northcliffe Road around 4.36am on Thursday 2 February.

The occupants from all affected flats were safely evacuated to nearby Butlins with the assistance of the local authority. No injuries were reported.

Following enquiries, officers arrested a 22-year-old man from Bognor Regis on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. He has been bailed with conditions until 4 March.

An investigation to establish the exact circumstances of what happened remains ongoing, and anyone with any information – or any relevant footage – is urged to report it online or via 101, quoting serial 157 of 02/02.

