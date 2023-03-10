27 arrests made as Sussex Police cracks down on County Lines drug dealing

Sussex Police and partners have successfully disrupted County Lines drug dealing and organised crime groups during a week-long national operation from February 27 to March 5. The operation aimed to catch perpetrators and protect vulnerable people from exploitation.

County Lines drug dealing involves criminals from large urban areas selling drugs in smaller areas across county borders. The practice often involves violence and the exploitation of vulnerable people and children, who are coerced into dealing drugs on behalf of gangs.

During the week of action, Sussex Police conducted 10 warrants, resulting in 27 arrests and the seizure of numerous drugs, including 182 wraps of crack cocaine, 121 wraps and 60 grams of heroin, and 71 wraps of cocaine. More than £15,500 was also seized, along with five weapons.

In addition to disrupting County Lines, Sussex Police engaged with over 4,500 students and conducted 24 safeguarding checks. The police force also provided educational material to schools to raise awareness about the dangers of County Lines drug dealing and organised crime.

While Sussex Police works tirelessly throughout the year to combat County Lines, the week of action serves to raise awareness about the issues facing communities across the county. Through their efforts, Sussex Police and partners have made significant progress in disrupting organised crime groups and protecting vulnerable people from exploitation.

East Sussex

There was one warrant conducted in East Sussex which resulted in five arrests. A total of 117 wraps of crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis were seized in addition to three phones and £240. Cuckooing checks were undertaken at 14 addresses leading to four adults being safeguarded, some of the checks were attended by staff from adult social care and substance misuse services.

The exploitation team worked in partnership with Neighbourhood Policing Teams and Crimestoppers to organise an advertising van in Bexhill, Sidley and Hastings. Members of Sussex Police and Crimestoppers spoke with members of the public and students about spotting the signs of exploitation and county lines.

West Sussex

Seven warrants were carried out in West Sussex along with four stop-checks which resulted in one man and one woman being arrested. Some of the drugs seized included five wraps of heroin and crack cocaine, nearly 300g of cannabis, 14 phones and two weapons plus £370. There were 13 cuckooing checks, nine safeguarding referrals and 11 sessions in schools to more than 2,100 pupils. The Crimestoppers van also visited various location in Crawley supported by members of Sussex Police.

Brighton and Hove

In Brighton and Hove 24 stop checks were made on people and vehicles resulting in 13 arrests, more than 250 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin in addition to more than 30-grams of cannabis being seized. Officers also seized three weapons and around £15,000. The force arrested 20 people while safeguarding referrals were made for two women, two men and two children. Cuckooing checks were also undertaken at nearly 30 properties in the city. The Crimestoppers van also rolled into Brighton visiting various locations in the city while officers engaged with more than 2,000 students at four different schools.

Force lead for criminal exploitation Detective Superintendent Stuart Hale said: “County Lines Intensification Week is a brilliant opportunity for the public to see some of the ways we are disrupting the supply of drugs into our county.

“Rest assured, this activity happens all year round. Our officers are continually conducting warrants, doing cuckoo checks and providing educational material to schools.

“When we say ‘county lines’ many people think of the drug suppliers, but the vulnerable people who get caught up in this are sometimes overlooked. It is imperative that we safeguard those vulnerable people who fall victim to drug dealers – young and old, coerced into dealing drugs or surrendering their homes as bases for illegal activity.”

Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “County Lines drug dealing is a destructive crime and the impact expands far beyond just those who are directly involved. It affects those young people groomed into gangs, their families, those buying drugs, as well as the safety of our county’s road networks and the wider community.

“This intensification week has once again been a success and highlights the good work of not only Sussex’s specialist units but of officers and partners as they continue to detect and disrupt criminals travelling into and around Sussex.

“The week also presents an opportunity for parents, carers and professionals to be educated about spotting the signs of exploitation and coercion as well as the catalysts that start a dangerous chain of events for young people making life-changing decisions.”