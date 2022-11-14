Over 500 cannabis plants seized after Brighton police raid – No arrests

Police in Brighton has seized over 500 cannabis plants growing in almost every room of a five-storey house.

Officers from Brighton and Hove’s Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) visited the address in Dyke Road on Wednesday (November 9), following reports of suspicious activity from members of the public.

After gaining entry, they found hundreds of well-established cannabis plants and saplings in the basement, loft and all three floors in between.

Set-ups were also in place for the imminent cultivation of new crops. No people were in the property, but investigations are underway to identify any suspects.

Credit – Sussex Police

Sergeant Mark Robinson, of Brighton and Hove’s TEU, said: “Cannabis is a harmful, banned substance that contributes to the illegal drug trade; a practice that sows devastation among our communities.

“The sale of controlled substances goes hand-in-hand with violence, exploitation and addiction, fuelling wider criminality that spreads into all corners of society.

“We will continue to be relentless in our pursuit of perpetrators while working with our partners to address the root causes of this behaviour and safeguard those most at risk of harm.”