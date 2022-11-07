Appeal after a young woman was raped on Eastbourne Seafront

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information after a rape on Eastbourne seafront.

The incident happened on the beach near the Eastbourne Bandstand in Grand Parade the early hours of October 23.

A young woman is being supported by specially-trained officers after the incident.

Now, officers have issued a public appeal, and wish to trace a man who can assist with their enquiries.

He is described as a white man, believed to be in his 20s, wearing a dark hooded top.

Detective Inspector Barry Chandler said: “While this is an active investigation we believe that this is an isolated incident.

“We understand the impact this may have on the local community which is why there will be an increase in high visibility patrols in the area to provide reassurance to local residents.

“Anyone who was in the area at about midnight or shortly after, or who has information that can assist us is asked to contact us.”

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 87 of 23/10.