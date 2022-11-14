A 19 year old man has been charged in relation to an attempted murder in Crawley

A man has been charged in relation to an attempted murder investigation in Crawley.

Police were called to Lansbury Road shortly after 9pm on Friday (November 11) following reports of an assault.

A 19-year-old man was found with potentially life-threatening injuries and was taken by air ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

This is being treated as an isolated incident where it is believed both parties were known to each other.

Cedric Perrine, 19, of Petworth Court, Crawley, has subsequently been charged with attempted murder, assault by beating and a racially aggravated public order offence.

Perrine appeared before Crawley Magistrates Court on Monday morning (November 14) and has been remanded in custody and will appear before Lewes Crown Court on Monday, December 12.

Anyone who saw what happened, has any video footage or any other information about what happened is asked to report it to police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Amberley.

Alternatively, information can be passed to police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.