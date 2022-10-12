Phoebe Ripley, 33, from Hailsham, pleaded guilty at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on 20 September 2022, following a prosecution brought by Wealden District Council.

In April 2021, around 16 black sacks filled with broken asbestos roofing sheets, tarpaulin and debris were dumped along the verge of New Bridge Road, Rickney, near Pevensey.

The council’s Street Scene Enforcement Team traced the waste back to a resident based in Lancing, who had hired Miss Ripley and another person to renovate a garage roof.

Despite assuring the resident that the asbestos would be disposed of in the correct manner, the waste was subsequently found dumped across the Pevensey Marshes.

During the investigation the Lancing resident showed the council evidence of duty of care, a legal requirement for all waste producers, so avoided any action being taken against them.

However, Miss Ripley was unable to provide any documentation for disposal of the waste nor did she offer the Street Scene officers or the court an explanation as to what had happened to the asbestos or how it came to be fly tipped.

At court, Miss Ripley was fined a total of £1,000 for the waste disposal offence, ordered to pay £100 victim surcharge and must pay £1,005.66 towards the council’s costs.

Councillor Ray Cade, Wealden’s portfolio holder for Waste, said, “I would like to advise anyone who produces or handles waste that they have a legal duty to ensure that it is disposed of correctly to prevent our beautiful countryside being tainted.

“The council will not tolerate the actions of fly-tippers and will investigate and take action against crimes like these happening in our district.”