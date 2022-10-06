Police are investigating a recent spate of break-ins at commercial properties in the town and on Friday (September 30), arrested a suspect in connection with all offences.

He was also arrested on suspicion of theft from a shop, and for breach of bail conditions in relation to an earlier offence. He was charged with the theft and appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (October 1). The court released him on bail with strict conditions pending sentencing. He was released under investigation in relation to the 20 burglary offences.

Police continue to investigate each of the burglaries and are working hard to gather evidence, including forensic tests, to present to the court.

One of the businesses targeted was The Hempist, now trading as A Taste of Vitality, on Marine Parade. A considerable amount of stock was taken from the premises during the break-in and officers are asking people to keep an eye out for any products possibly being offered for sale.

Stolen items include CBD toothpaste, CBD face cream, CBD hand cream, CBD bath bombs, incense sticks and wooden holders, CBD body butter, Tea Tree and Hemp body wash, Hempseed body lotion, Hemp massage oil and shampoo. Large quantities of CBD oil and CBD vape liquids in various flavours were also taken.

Anyone who has any information that could assist the ongoing police investigation is asked to report online or call 101. Officers also urge people to call 999 if they witness a burglary in progress or to report any suspicious behaviour.