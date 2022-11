Officers including armed units responded to the incident at Co-Op in Ifield Drive about 8.20pm on 13 November. Thankfully no one was hurt.

Following enquiries, police arrested Craig Baker, 43, of no fixed address.

He appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on 16 November, charged with robbery and possession of an offensive weapon (a knife) in public.

He has since been remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on 14 December for a plea and trial preparation hearing.