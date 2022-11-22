A27 Closed at Angmering due to serious collision

Sussex Police and emergency services are currently responding to serious road traffic collision which has taken place in West Sussex on the A27 near Poling Corner.

The A27 has been closed in both directions between the A284 (Lyminster) and the A280 (Angmering).

The road is expected to remain closed for some time and diversions are in place.

Westbound traffic is being diverted via the A280 then take the A259.

Continue on the A259 then take the A284 (northbound)

Re-join the A27 at Lyminster/Crossbush