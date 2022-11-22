Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Tuesday, November 22, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Capture
Home SUSSEX A27 Closed at Angmering due to serious collision

A27 Closed at Angmering due to serious collision

by
0 comment

Sussex Police and emergency services are currently responding to serious road traffic collision which has taken place in West Sussex on the A27 near Poling Corner.

The A27 has been closed in both directions between the A284 (Lyminster) and the A280 (Angmering).

The road is expected to remain closed for some time and diversions are in place.

  • Westbound traffic is being diverted via the A280 then take the A259.
  • Continue on the A259 then take the A284 (northbound)
  • Re-join the A27 at Lyminster/Crossbush
  • Eastbound traffic is being diverted via the A284 then take the A259.
  • Continue on the A259 then take the A280 (northbound)
  • Re-join the A27 at Angmering.

You may also like

Police launch investigation closing the A27 following life...

Jailed for multiple thefts in Worthing

Two sentenced for County Lines drug dealing out...

Collision on the A259 this morning between Newhaven...

Remembering the Joanna C fishing boat tragedy on...

Officers are currently responding to a report of...

@2021 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site or visit our privacy policy. Accept Read More