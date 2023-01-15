Updated: A27 Now Open After Earlier Overturned Car In The Southwick Tunnel

Sussex TW has said “A27 Eastbound at the Southwick tunnel RTC involving an overturned vehicle in the tunnel road closed diversion via the A270 Old Shoreham and the A293 Hangleton link”

The KSS Air ambulance attended the incident but has now left the scene and headed back to base.

Update from Sussex Roads Police 6:43 pm

“If you’re currently stuck in or on the approach to the Southwick Hill Tunnel on the #A27, we’re in the process of having the crashed vehicle recovered & will hopefully have you on your way soon. Thanks for your patience”

Live updates from Sussex TW on our travel page – www.sussex.news/travel

Sussex News – Stock Photo

Highways Update