Do you know the whereabouts of Abdul Jalloh?

The 36-year-old is wanted after he absconded from HMP Ford, near Arundel on Thursday morning (February 23) where he was serving a sentence for the supply of Class A drugs.

Abdul is described as being 5’11”, slight build, has a goatee style beard, a scar near one of his eyebrows and has a tattoo on his left arm which says ‘Harmony’.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to call Sussex Police on 101 quoting serial number 587 of 23/02.