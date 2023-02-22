Albourne: Biker killed in collision with a van

Police were called to reports of a collision between a white Mercedes Sprinter van and a BMW motorcycle in London Road, Albourne, near Arden Grange, at around 12.30pm on Tuesday (21 February).

The rider of the motorcycle – a 61-year-old man from East Grinstead – was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

The van driver – a 42-year-old man from Whyteleafe in Surrey – was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

He has been released on unconditional bail.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any relevant dash cam footage is asked to contact police via collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk, quoting Operation Clarendon.