Appeal after 19 year old Women assaulted in Chichester

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in Chichester.

The 19-year-old victim was walking on Westhampnett Road, towards Lidl, at about 7.40pm on Tuesday, November 1, when she was approached by a man.

The woman was able to free herself from the suspect, who fled the scene, running through some bushes in the direction of Sainsbury’s.

The suspect is described as between 16 and 25 years old, approximately 6’, and was dressed all in black.

Enquiries are continuing and officers are particularly eager for any drivers who may have been in the area at the time of the incident to check their dashcam for any relevant footage.

Any information relevant to the ongoing investigation can be reported to police online, or by calling 101, quoting serial 1014 of 02/11.