Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision between a car and pit motorbike at the junction of Chichester Road, and Hawthorn Road, Bognor.

The incident happened at 6.50pm on Friday (14 October) when an Alfa Romeo Giulietta car travelling west on Chichester Road was in collision with the Honda pit motorbike.

The motorcyclist, an 18-year-old man suffered life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains. The car driver, a 44-year-old man from Chichester, was arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle while unfit through drugs and has now been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

The road was closed for several hours for vehicle recovery and investigation work to take place.

Sergeant Mark Farrow said: “We are appealing for witnesses to this serious collision and would like to hear from anyone who saw the collision or the vehicles involved prior to the collision. We would like to hear from anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident.”

If you can assist please email collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk quoting Operation Bartley.